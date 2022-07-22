After a disturbing video showed Tennessee cops beating and tasing Brandon Calloway during a traffic stop, authorities have stepped in to investigate, NBC News reports.

After allegedly refusing to pull over after Oakland Police officers believed that he ran a stop sign, Calloway exited his vehicle and ran into his home.

Thanks to a loved one who was home, the incident between Calloway and the officers was caught on tape as they charged through the front door of his home to arrest the 25-year-old.

The video appears to show one of the officers deploying a stun gun on Calloway as he attempted to hide behind a couch.

“Why are you chasing and hitting him?” the woman asked the officials. “He has no weapon. I need to call my mom. I need to call his mom”

Pictures of Calloway have since been shared across the internet showing Calloway lying on the ground with his face completely covered in blood due to the arrest.

A police affidavit revealed that a taser and baton was used by the officers to detain Calloway. Since the video of his arrest went viral, District Attorney General Mark Davidson called on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to open a case into the force used by the officers.

Andre Wharton, an attorney for Calloway, says the young man was not aware that the police were attempting to pull him over because they didn’t activate their sirens.

Calloway’s older sister took to Facebook to denounce her brother’s arrest noting that he’s “a young Black man with a positive mindset.”

Additionally, she shared that Calloway was a college graduate who was “just trying to make a great life for himself.”

“We all know police brutality has been going on but to have it happen to someone that means the whole world to you hits differently,” she expressed.