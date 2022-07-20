Miami police are investigating the shooting of Trina’s 17-year-old niece, identified as “Suga.”

City Miami Police and medical examiners responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday (July 20) in Northwest 13th Avenue near 62nd Street in Liberty City. “Suga” is not from the area, and authorities are trying to figure out why she was there.

Detectives are shifting their focus on a black Mercedes SUV about a mile north of the crime scene. Two others were wounded, but they were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Trina hasn’t publicly addressed the incident since this article was published. The investigation is still underway.