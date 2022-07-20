/ 07.20.2022
Miami police are investigating the shooting of Trina’s 17-year-old niece, identified as “Suga.”
City Miami Police and medical examiners responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday (July 20) in Northwest 13th Avenue near 62nd Street in Liberty City. “Suga” is not from the area, and authorities are trying to figure out why she was there.
Detectives are shifting their focus on a black Mercedes SUV about a mile north of the crime scene. Two others were wounded, but they were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Trina hasn’t publicly addressed the incident since this article was published. The investigation is still underway.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKEView More
Trending
Lucky Daye celebrates Black musicianship in behind-the-scenes special, "The Link Up"
Go behind the scenes with Lucky Daye as the Grammy Award-winning singer teams up with ...
/ 07.12.2022
King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)
In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
/ 07.09.2021
Throwing props to Sandra Douglass Morgan, the first Black woman team president of the NFL
For this week’s “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” Revolutionary of the Week, we shine a spotlight ...
/ 07.15.2022
Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" and more 2022 Emmy nominations history
In this “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” segment, we start with Zendaya making TV history with ...
/ 07.15.2022