Back in November, GwalaBoy Phlyy dropped off his latest body of work Going Colossal, which contained eight tracks and a couple of assists from FG Famous and Bobby Fishscale. One particular standout from Going Colossal was the Saint Luka-produced “Used To,” a hard-hitting jam that sees the North Miami rapper flexing his current success while letting listeners know about his lesser beginnings:

“I really had it rough, I used to sleep on the flo’, peanut butter and jelly ’cause wasn’t no food on the stove, used to walk down 159th, the Oak Grove, the streets taught me a lot that I ain’t know, it really made me, I was only 12 and I seen the fo’, shit could get crazy showing up short wit’ my dough, gettin’ packs in, yea I beat the pack up like a pro, promoters in my DM, I need five for a show…”

Directed by Ntro4k Studios, the accompanying clip for “Used To” begins with shots of a well-dressed Phlyy and his crew outside in different locations, including a gas station and alleyway. All of this is interspersed with Phlyy paying a visit to his jeweler for an iced-out neckpiece.

Prior to Going Colossal, GwalaBoy Phlyy liberated the highly rated project North Miami Big Ape. That release was filled with high-profile collaborations with the likes of Zoey Dollaz, Jackboy, and Sauce Walka across 10 booming cuts.

Back in March, Phlyy sat down with Dirty Glove Bastard for their “Off The Porch” series, during which he opened up about when he decided to pursue music full-time:

“Honestly, I started really getting serious with it like, I wanna say like my sophomore year in high school. But obviously, you know, I’m a teenager, I ain’t have the budget or nothin’, but my moms did go to the Sam Ash and get me a studio setup.”

Press play on “Used To” below.