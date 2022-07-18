A Minneapolis mother, Arabella Foss-Yarbrough, called law enforcement when her neighbor allegedly fired shots into her apartment while she cooked dinner for her two children. The gunman, Andrew “Tekle” Sundberg, was fatally shot by police snipers on Thursday morning (July 14) after a six-hour standoff. Officers recovered a pistol, several bullet casings, and an extended magazine from Sundberg’s home.

Minnesota Black Lives Matter activists organized a protest outside of Sundberg’s residence. The Star Tribune reports BLM leader, Trahern Crews, is demanding that authorities release the body cam footage to the public. “We’re here to respect life, demand justice, and we’re demanding the release of the bodycam footage,” she chanted.

Foss-Yarbrough drove to the building and hopped out of her car to confront the protesters, which included Sundberg’s parents. “This is not a George Floyd situation. George Floyd was unarmed. This is not OK,” the angered mother said. “He tried to kill me in front of my kids.”

Investigators took photos inside Foss-Yarbrough’s home, showing the bullet holes in front of her door, walls, and above her bathroom sink. She continued describing the frightening incident to the protesters. “My kids have to deal with this and probably have a mental illness now because they almost lost their lives,” she said. “[There are] bullet holes in my kitchen because he sat in the fucking hallway watching me move. He tried to kill me in front of my kids!” Foss-Yarbrough asked the BLM crowd, “If I would have lost my life, would you guys do this for me?” Crews responded, “Yes, ma’am.”

The 20-year-old shooter was going through a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting, Sundberg’s family told CBS Minnesota. His mother, Cindy Sundberg said, “I wish I could wrap my arms around her and tell her I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry she had to experience that, I’m so sorry for her pain.” Cindy continued, “Tekle was an imperfect human as we are all imperfect humans, and he did not deserve to be picked off like an animal from a rooftop.” Minneapolis police are reportedly working on releasing the footage to the public.