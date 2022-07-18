Last month, Bank Aaron unveiled his latest single “Fendu,” a Lil Cyko-produced effort that features a verse from late rapper Slim 400. The track sees the two artists using special lingo to describe their relative means of revenue:

“I got a money-making bitch who don’t worry how it’s spent, I’m on some no sucker shit, so sucker niggas betta get, I execute the licks, designer that, designer this, 12K and 5 a day, now multiply the shit, for the money I’ma snap, foreign this, foreign that, first installment is a fee, then she comin’ wit’ the trap, 100 stacks runnin’ back, 100 stacks double that, Bank P in this bitch, matter fact, money fact, truthfully I’m the truth, smokin’ glue in the coupe, Bank P to the game is like MJ is to the hoop…”

The accompanying clip for “Fendu” keeps things simple with shots of Bank Aaron and Slim 400 performing the track in a couple of outside locations. There’s also a high-end whip and a couple of beautiful women added in for good measure.

Via press release, Bank Aaron spoke on how he connected with Slim 400 before his unfortunate demise:

“I was in California working on some music and ran into Slim 400 leaving my session. The connection was genuine and after that we locked in. As our relationship grew, he treated me like family and this is one of the records we created before he passed.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Slim 400 was fatally shot in Los Angeles back in December. Since then, two people have been arrested in connection to his death. Longtime collaborator YG paid tribute to his fallen friend with a tattoo of his face, along with a short message on social media:

“[Slim 400] brazy blood, love you P Treez!”

Press play on Bank Aaron and Slim 400‘s “Fendu” below.