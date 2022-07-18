Three people were killed and two injured after a gunman opened fire inside an Indiana mall yesterday (July 17). The suspect was also killed during the incident, according to police. Around 6 p.m. yesterday, 911 operators received multiple calls stating an active shooter was at Greenwood Park Mall in Indianapolis.

Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison told reporters the gunman was shot and killed by a bystander who “observed the shooting in progress.” The bystander was described as a 22-year-old who was legally allowed to carry a firearm. One of those wounded was a 12-year-old girl. Her parents took her to a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries, as reported by CNN. “This has shaken us to our core. This isn’t something that we have seen here in Greenwood before. It is absolutely horrendous and our thoughts and prayers are with those loved ones hurting tonight,” Ison said. He added that his team has performed “multiple mall exercises” to be ready for scenarios like yesterday’s deadly shooting.

According to the New York Times, it isn’t often that a bystander saves the day. Between 2000 and 2021, there were over 430 active shooter situations in the United States. Only 22 of those attacks were stopped by a bystander. “I’m going to tell you, the real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop this shooter almost as soon as he began,” Ison said to reporters. The suspect is believed to have used a rifle in yesterday’s attack. Police are still working to uncover a motive.

Last night, Greenwood Mayor Mark Meyers made a post on Facebook to address the situation. “This tragedy hits at the core of our community. Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders,” he said. Meyers continued by thanking the bystander who aided those in need. “This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation,” the mayor added.