Soon, fans will get to check out Rico Nasty‘s new project Las Ruinas, a 17-song offering that will include additional features from Bktherula, Teezo Touchdown, Fred again.., and Marshmello. Today (June 18), the DMV star unveils a new visual from the forthcoming release for “Blow Me,” an Avedon and Tank God-produced offering that’s packed with the defiant lyrics and avant garde vibes that Rico Nasty is well-known for:

“Fancy, classy, rich, nasty, bought a, BM, then I, crashed it, spazzin’, thrashin’, maxin’, cards! Pretty, bitch, breaking, your heart, I’mma just handle my business, bitch get off my diznick, want to, but you can’t hit this, stand out, so you can’t miss this, FOMO, you don’t wanna miss this, I’m the one he kinda want for Christmas, wishlist, gift this, pussy on a hitlist, yummy!”

The matching video is set around Rico Nasty walking on a treadmill in an all-white room. Viewers can enjoy her performance as she rocks various outfits, making for a unique fashion runway experience of sorts.

Las Ruinas will follow Rico Nasty‘s 2020 debut LP Nightmare Vacation, which contained 16 tracks and collaborations alongside Gucci Mane, Don Toliver, Aminé, Trippie Redd, ppcocaine, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose. Since then, she’s liberated a surprise EP (Ricos Archives) and loose drops like “Magic,” “Buss,” and “Money” with Flo Milli. Outside of her own work, Rico has also contributed to singles by the likes of Mahalia, Juicy J, IDK, Duke Deuce, and Denzel Curry. Check out both “Blow Me” and the full tracklisting for Las Ruinas — out July 22 — below.

Las Ruinas tracklist: