By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.16.2022

Multifaceted comedic talent Jak Knight has passed at the age of 28. Knight’s untimely passing was confirmed by family members to Entertainment Weekly on Thursday (July 14). Details of his death have not been released.

Knight hailed from Seattle, but for the past decade he called Los Angeles home as he worked the comedy circuit. The actor is recognized by industry peers from his early days of opening for several comedic acts such as Aziz Ansari, Joel McHale and even comedic juggernaut Dave Chappelle.

The vibrant stand-up comic also worked as a television writer. His credits appear on shows such as “Blackish,” “Lucas Bros. Moving Company” and “Immoral Compass.” He is most notably known for voicing the animated character of DeVon on Netflix’s adult comedy series “Big Mouth.”

This past spring, the rising talent celebrated a career milestone with the premiere of “Bust Down” on Peacock. The comedy series is co-created and executive produced by Knight. It centers around four friends who work for minimum wages at an Ohio casino. Starring alongside Knight were actors Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, and Chris Redd. While announcing the show’s March 10 premiere, Knight wrote on social, “A lot of unbelievably talented people worked hard to make one of the dumbest shows ever. The era of ashy had begun. Musty niggas lets get in formation!”

“We are devastated by the passing of Jak Knight. He was a brilliant comedian, visionary and artist and we were all lucky to experience his greatness. Our hearts are with Jak’s family, friends and community during this heartbreaking time,” said Peacock and UTV in a released statement. One of Knight’s last completed projects was a film titled First Time Female Director.

Across social media, Knight’s passing left his friends and peers gutted as many shared tributes. Check out a roundup of how those who knew and respected Knight are remembering him below:

