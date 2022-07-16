Multifaceted comedic talent Jak Knight has passed at the age of 28. Knight’s untimely passing was confirmed by family members to Entertainment Weekly on Thursday (July 14). Details of his death have not been released.

Knight hailed from Seattle, but for the past decade he called Los Angeles home as he worked the comedy circuit. The actor is recognized by industry peers from his early days of opening for several comedic acts such as Aziz Ansari, Joel McHale and even comedic juggernaut Dave Chappelle.

The vibrant stand-up comic also worked as a television writer. His credits appear on shows such as “Blackish,” “Lucas Bros. Moving Company” and “Immoral Compass.” He is most notably known for voicing the animated character of DeVon on Netflix’s adult comedy series “Big Mouth.”

This past spring, the rising talent celebrated a career milestone with the premiere of “Bust Down” on Peacock. The comedy series is co-created and executive produced by Knight. It centers around four friends who work for minimum wages at an Ohio casino. Starring alongside Knight were actors Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, and Chris Redd. While announcing the show’s March 10 premiere, Knight wrote on social, “A lot of unbelievably talented people worked hard to make one of the dumbest shows ever. The era of ashy had begun. Musty niggas lets get in formation!”

“We are devastated by the passing of Jak Knight. He was a brilliant comedian, visionary and artist and we were all lucky to experience his greatness. Our hearts are with Jak’s family, friends and community during this heartbreaking time,” said Peacock and UTV in a released statement. One of Knight’s last completed projects was a film titled First Time Female Director.

Across social media, Knight’s passing left his friends and peers gutted as many shared tributes. Check out a roundup of how those who knew and respected Knight are remembering him below:

RIP Jak Knight. One of the most talented and hilarious dudes in the game. — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 16, 2022

I don’t know what to say about Jak Knight that he wouldn’t make fun of me for. But you were so incredibly loved and respected. There will never be anyone quite like you 💔 — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) July 16, 2022

I don’t know what to say. I met Jak Knight when he was a teenager. I’ll never forget the weekend me, him and Mo Welch did a casino show for a bunch of Trump voters. One crowd was especially hateful and he didn’t hold back a single punch. — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) July 16, 2022

I’m in shock. There was no one like Jak Knight. A singular talent, actually funny and a genuinely kind person, a rare combo. I just can’t believe this at all. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) July 16, 2022

Man. Devastating news about the passing of Jak Knight. Just awful. Amazing talent. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) July 16, 2022

Jak Knight is such a loss. So talented never a dull moment hanging out with him. The comedy world, his friends and family lost a really good one. — Travon Free (@Travon) July 16, 2022

Stand up is so fucked up because we surround ourselves with dope people that we never make an effort to see more often because we always assume we’ll see each other around. Jak Knight was such a force. I don’t know what to say. RIP. — IFY (@IfyNwadiwe) July 16, 2022