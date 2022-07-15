Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, hip hop has responded to the Supreme Court’s decision in droves. One of the bigger voices heard over the past few weeks is Latto, both on social media and during her appearance at this year’s BET Awards. Today (July 15), the Atlanta star adds to that with a new single titled “Pussy,” a Johnny Goldstein-produced effort that’s very in-your-face in regards to feminism and female empowerment:

“Nigga, who is you to clock pussy? Could barely pop pussy, niggas kiss and tell like that shit is not pussy, who is you to bash pussy? Y’all sweet ass, pussy, tell ’em how you couldn’t make me climax, pussy, buy the man my respect, watch he paint me as crazy, y’all sexualize lesbians but y’all entertain me, they engaging, ain’t got supply from they mama basement, if you don’t get a pussy up, then he’ll take it…”

It’s been a few months since Latto liberated her sophomore LP 777, a 13-song offering with additional appearances from 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. The project landed Latto within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 thanks to 24,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Latto opened up about why she decided to change her name (from Mulatto):

“I’m learning this shit as this shit has been my name, ’cause people bringing it to my attention. When I first named myself, my name was originally Miss Mulatto, back when I started rappin’. I ain’t know none of this. So As it’s being brought to my attention, I’m like, ‘Damn, this not really something that I’m willing to be like, yea this my name…‘”

Press play on Latto‘s new single below.