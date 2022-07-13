As previously reported by REVOLT, earlier this month, a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio was denied an abortion. Because the Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, the child and her family traveled to Indiana to have the procedure done. Twenty-seven-year-old Gershon Fuentes has been arrested in connection to the girl’s rape, according to local news outlet The Columbus Dispatch.

Yesterday (July 12), Fuentes was taken into custody and charged with rape, a first-degree felony in Ohio. Authorities say the man confessed to raping the 10-year-old on at least two occasions. The child’s case received nationwide attention. Earlier this month, while discussing the situation on CNN, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said, “I think we also need to be addressing those sick individuals that do this to our children.” This morning (July 13), Det. Jeffrey Huhn spoke at Fuentes’ arraignment. Huhn testified that on June 22, the girl’s mother alerted Franklin County Children Services about the situation. They then contacted Columbus police.

The detective also shared that the child had the abortion on June 30. According to testimony, DNA from the clinic in Indianapolis is being tested to determine was Fuentes is the father. Saliva samples were collected just before his arrest. Reports add that the accused is believed to be in the United States illegally. In court today, Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Cynthia Ebner set a $2 million bond for Fuentes. Officials deemed the accused rapist a flight risk. They also wanted to ensure the safety of the child. Fuentes is currently held at the Franklin County jail.

Today, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released a statement following Fuentes’ arrest. “We rejoice anytime a child rapist is taken off the streets,” he said. The attorney general previously stated, “I know the cops and prosecutors in this state.” He added, “They wouldn’t leave him (the suspect) loose on the streets.”