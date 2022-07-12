It looks like T-Pain isn’t too fond of Chris Brown’s comments about the lack of support for his recent album.

The Tallahassee, Florida native accused the superstar of having a “princess complex” during a recent Twitch interview.

“That is my mothafuckin’ n***a, but I know what his faults are,” T-Pain said. “The Princess Complex is not only when you get what you want but you get the accolades of a pretty person for doing absolutely fucking nothing and just being pretty… The second that the first real mothafucka comes to you and says, ‘Hey, you ain’t that fuckin’ pretty,’ it’s over.”

T-Pain also felt like Brown used his frustrations to lash out on the wrong people instead of looking inward.

“Now it’s like, ‘Y’all must’ve done something wrong because I’ve done the same thing that I’ve done every time and the shits gone crazy,” said the 37-year-old entertainer. “Y’all must have done something wrong. It ain’t me. I’m fucking Chris Brown.’”

Previously, Brown took to Instagram to voice his disdain for the support of his tenth studio album, Breezy.

“Seem like ya’ll only invest in the negative stories about me,” wrote the “Don’t Wake Me Up” crooner. “Chris gets in trouble (the whole world is on it) Chris drops album… [cricket emojis].”

In another post he said, “I’m back on my gangsta shit.”

Brown and T-Pain’s first collaboration was the 2007 smash hit, “Kiss Kiss,” and the pair reconnected for new music in 2020. In a previous interview with REVOLT, T-Pain spoke on their friendship.

“It’s always been the same, love all the way through. He has a beard now, which is weird… Anytime we get together, whether it be face to face, over email, FaceTime, it’s always love. The thing we try to switch up on is make sure that we keep a diverse set of records,” he said. “We both have so much different kinds of music, let’s keep making music.”