On July 22, Rico Nasty will unveil her Las Ruinas project. So far from the body of work, fans have already been able to enjoy cuts like “Black Punk,” “Vaderz” featuring Bktherula, and most recently, “Intrusive.” This week, she returns with another offering to keep her momentum going, this time with her brand new “Skullflower” single.

The visually stimulating clip is shot by Marco Alexander and takes place in an endless field of sunflowers. Dressed in a doll-like outfit, Rico Nasty dances freely while she delivers her genre-bending flow:

If you find out, ready or not, if you find out/ I only throw a tantrum when I play in my fit, that bitch feeling on me, ’cause she wanna get on me/ I’m late to the party, early to the bank, I keep it black, I gotta keep it frank, I’m in a Jeep, it look just like a tank/ Keep me a nina, don’t carry a taser, Maison Margiela all over my blazer

Treat her like sororites, we gonna haze her, I drink tequila, I don’t need a chaser/ That n***a trippin’, he think I’ma chase ’em, think I’ma chase ’em/ That n***a trippin’, he think I’ma chase ’em/

Back in 2020, Rico Nasty unveiled her Nightmare Vacation album, a 16-song offering with features from Gucci Mane, Don Toliver, Aminé, Trippie Redd, ppcocaine, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose. Nightmare Vacation went on to top Billboard’s Heatseekers chart. In additional Rico news, the DMV-bred artist is set to head out on the road at the end of July for the “Blue Water Road Trip,” which is Kehlani’s official tour for her recent Blue Water Road project.

Be sure to press play on Rico Nasty’s brand new music video for “Skullflower” down below and keep an eye out for her forthcoming project, Las Ruinas.