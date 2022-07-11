It’s been more than a year since YBN Nahmir dropped off his official debut LP Visionland, a 20-track offering with contributions from G-Eazy, Offset, E-40, Too $hort, Fatboy SSE, Ty Dolla $ign, 21 Savage, G Herbo, and DaBoii. Since then, fans have been treated to loose drops like “Militant,” “G28,” “Homicide,” “Gary Payton,” “Dead Wrong,” and “DROP.”

Last week, Nahmir returned with a new single titled “Bows,” a Hoodrixh-produced number that’s full of bars about his street-oriented past:

“Brodie sellin’ packs while he in a trap, posted with my strap, I be in the back, got that study on my hip, please, don’t try me, man, know a nigga don’t give no fuck, I’m coming for them bands, car crashed, had to change that ‘Rari for that Lambo, get paid, you know your bitch know what a nigga been on, packs comin’ in, you know my niggas finna get ’em gone, bullets to his head, that nigga can’t think about his dome, push up on him with that gat, that nigga movin’ wrong…”

The visual for “Bows” comes courtesy of Gerard Victor and begins with shots of Nahmir at a phone booth and what looks like a marijuana grow plant. With the aid of some beautiful women, the Birmingham emcee delivers his bars in these locations while showing off his tattoos throughout.

In a past interview with Billboard, Nahmir spoke on his appreciation for the successes of the now-defunct YBN collective:

“Let’s just say I stopped rapping — I’d feel so accomplished with what I did. People try to downplay everybody’s success, and act like they didn’t do shit, or have a stamp in people’s lives with their music. I feel like our accomplishments were for us and we did it the right way. Cordae played his part right, the people in the background did their shit, and we’re still going.”

Press play on “Bows” below.