Border Patrol agents in Texas will face disciplinary measures after a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) investigation determined unnecessary force was used and agent policy was violated.

Last September horse-mounted agents were photographed swinging reins as they aggressively corralled some 15,000 migrants near Acuna Del Rio International Bridge. The controversial photos seemingly captured agents in the midst of striking migrants who were attempting to deliver food and supplies from Mexico to family members in Texas. Agents said they were instructed by state officials to prevent migrants from entering the U.S. CBP policy however states migrants are allowed to cross the Texas-Mexico border.

The 511-page report found there were “failures at multiple levels of the agency, a lack of appropriate policies and training, and unprofessional and dangerous behavior by several individual agents.”

“It’s horrible what you saw. To see people like they did, with horses, running them over, people being strapped, it’s outrageous,” said President Joe Biden as the photos went viral on the internet. “Those people [agents] will pay. There is an investigation underway right now and there will be consequences.” Four agents were reassigned to administrative duties. An internal review and appeals process precede the determination of disciplinary action.

In a press conference Friday (July 8), CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus stated, “It’s clear from the investigation that decisions made by some of the agency’s leadership and the lack of appropriate policies and training all contributed to the incident. But there is no justification for the actions of some of our personnel, including unprofessional and deeply offensive conduct.”

He continued, “It is important to know that whips are not part of border patrol training or equipment. Likewise, investigators determined that the agents involved in the Del Rio activity were not carrying whips.”