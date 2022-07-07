Authorities have revealed that the body of an unnamed man has been recovered from the artificial lake that sits upon the SoFi Stadium campus located in Inglewood, California, USA Today reports.

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon (July 6), Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts identified the person as a 45-year-old male who is believed to have jumped over multiple fences to access the property.

While the individuals name has not been released, officials say that he was last seen above water at 6:13 a.m. PT. A cause of death has also yet to be revealed pending an autopsy.

“Honestly, this is someone that made a conscious decision to trespass on to the property, get into the lake and he ended up having some distress and difficulty,” Butts shared. “So I don’t think there’s anything that SoFi (Stadium) could have done to prevent this.”

#LASD SEB divers on scene assisting @Inglewood_PD with sonar and dive operations in search of a body in the lake at SOFI Stadium. pic.twitter.com/NmfHpHwzFs — SEB (@SEBLASD) July 6, 2022

The stadium is home to both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers and the lake is officially known as Lake Park. It is a 6-acre lake with the capacity to hold 11 million gallons of water. It runs about 15 feet deep.

While this is the first known death to occur at the lake, it is not the first time anyone has died at the 70,240-seat stadium. In June 2020 a subcontractor fell to his death and just one month later, a construction worker died from “cocaine intoxication” and heat exhaustion.

Additionally, a construction worker passed away after being pinned to metal beam due to an accident that involved a crane in December 2020. The facility hosted Super Bowl 56 this past February.