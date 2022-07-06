Recently, Nick Cannon paid a visit to L.A. Leakers’ Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk at Power 106. While there, he decided to remind viewers and listeners of his hip hop roots by providing some bars over EARTHGANG‘s “Power” and UGK and OutKast’s “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You).” As you’ll see, Cannon wastes little time addressing his critics over wax:

“They said I was canceled, Nick canceled? Bitch, how you fathom that slander? Bitch, I was made for the camera, why you think they named me Cannon? Flashin’, these diamonds is dancin’, I don’t even wear that shit half the time, that’s so 2009, that’s over, just press rewind, Justin I ain’t lying, my every rhyme is electrifying, these niggas can’t touch me, yea, so how are these power lines…”

Back in May, Cannon dropped off his latest body of work The Explicit Tape: Raw & B, a 14-song project with additional appearances from Chris Brown, K. Michelle, Jacquees, Rick Ross, Brandy, Hitman Holla, Pretty Vee, and more. In a past interview with REVOLT, Cannon spoke on the project’s creation:

“Honestly, it’s just been so therapeutic. … Every time I put out a project, I feel like it’s really therapeutic. Like, I really need to just say something and get it out, and this [project] is as raw as it gets in the moment. So, I feel like the timing was right. But also, I feel like even with the landscape of music, a lot of people miss that — for lack of a better term — that baby-making music. So, I was like, you know what? I’m pretty good at that (laughs). Let’s put that out.”

Check out Nick Cannon‘s L.A. Leakers freestyle below. For the few who missed it, you can stream The Explicit Tape: Raw & B in its entirety here.