Yesterday (July 5), it was reported that Carlos Santana collapsed during his performance at the Pine Knob Music Theatre — formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre — in Clarkston, Michigan. Footage from the event shows the legendary musician being tended to by crew members and medics. Santana could then be seen waving to the supportive crowd while he was being carted off the stage.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative for Santana said he was “over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration.” Following his departure from the venue, he was “taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well.”

Last October, Santana and his rock band of the same name released their 26th studio LP Blessings and Miracles, which contained 15 songs and collaborations alongside the likes of Chris Stapleton, G-Eazy, Rob Thomas, Steve Winwood, Chick Corea, and son Salvador Santana. Over the years, the 74-year-old merged his musical styles with many in the hip hop and R&B worlds, including Ronald Isley, Curtis Mayfield, Lauryn Hill, CeeLo Green, Musiq Soulchild, Tyga, Michael Jackson, and more.

In addition to his more direct contributions to music, Santana’s past hits have also been sampled by many of your favorite artists. One prime example of that would be DJ Khaled, Rihanna, and Bryson Tiller‘s “Wild Thoughts,” which borrows from Santana and Wyclef Jean‘s turn-of-the-century classic “Maria Maria.” At the time of the newer song’s release, Santana sent a statement to Billboard praising Khaled’s single, which subsequently peaked within the top five of the publication’s Hot 100 chart:

“There is a reason that the infectious groove/theme that Wyclef and I created on ‘Maria Maria’ still resonates today. It speaks to the heart. DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson take that vibe and bring it to a new dimension with ‘Wild Thoughts,’ but the groove and essence of the song is still intact.”