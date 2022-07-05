Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack has become a polarizing topic of discussion after a video of her twerking on a beach went viral on TikTok on Monday (July 4). In the video, she jokingly signs off saying, “vote for Senator Mack.” In no way does the short clip reflect a serious or an official campaign video. But conservatives on social media didn’t seem to think that mattered. The Rhode Island senator flipped the conversation and remained calm while shutting down a social media storm of opinions. Republican politician Lavern Spicer used the word disgraced to describe the incident. “@MackDistrict6 just disgraced herself and disgraced every Black woman running for public office,” she said. “Right back at ya girl,” Senator Mack replied with a retweet Tuesday (July 5).

The senator didn’t seem to be moved by the outrage that rolled out in the comments under the initial Tweet from the @libsoftiktok Twitter account. “Damn,” she tweeted. “Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday.” Senator Mack began to question why her twerking was news rather than any other significant accomplishment in her short career in the Rhode Island legislature. She took to her Twitter account saying she was “going to be joyful, free, and unbothered.”

“Can the media cover any policy wins had by the youngest Black state senator in Rhode Island?” she tweeted. “As a Black, queer woman you all should know the answer. It’s no. Let them carry on their narrative. Me? I’m going to be joyful, free, and unbothered.” So far, both tweets have garnered over 100 likes.

According to NewsOne, in the past, voters would be asked questions about which politician, usually presidential candidates, they would want to have a beer with on surveys. Certainly likeability shouldn’t be the most important factor when it comes to selecting state officials, but Senator Mack’s scrutiny does rise the question of the 2010 coined term, misogynoir.