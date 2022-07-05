Today (July 5), Millie Go Lightly unveils her new single “Saddle Up,” which sees production from Acoustic Trap’s Morgan O’Connor and Will Keating. Taking a departure from more hip hop-oriented releases, Millie‘s latest drop finds her bending genres while showcasing her incredible vocal range and versatility as an artist. As explained via press release, “Saddle Up” serves as the first official drop from her forthcoming project The Good, The Bad, And The Beautiful. It was also revealed that the forthcoming body of work was written during her stay in Nashville, Tennessee.

The past few years or so have seen Millie Got Lightly aligning herself with the Atlanta music scene and — more specifically — Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life collective. During that time, she’s contributed to many of your favorite songs, including Landstrip Chip‘s “Wraith,” Lil GotIt’s “Take Care,” Thugger’s “Family Don’t Matter,” and Real Recognize Rio, Lil Harold, and SG Tip’s “Down Bad.” In addition, she’s liberated some top tier songs of her own — “Jealousy” with Rylo Rodriguez and Lil Keed, “Make You Better” with Unfoonk, and the more recent “Ocean Deep” are only a few examples.

Millie Go Lightly opened up about how she connected with Young Thug in a past interview with The Hundreds:

“I was working with a producer in London who was working with Frank Ocean at the time. … I’d buy beats off the internet and write to them in the house. I ended up just sending them out to everyone, including London On Da Track, who was touring with Thug. … He got the email, then Thug heard it. It was the ‘HI-HORSE Tour.’ … I pulled up to the show, met him, and started working with all the same people.”

Press play on Millie Go Lightly‘s “Saddle Up” below. Hopefully, The Good, The Bad, And The Beautiful will make landfall sooner than later.