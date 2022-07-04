Last month, Westside Gunn took to social media to announce that his next project, titled PEACE “FLY” GOD, would be making landfall during Paris Fashion Week. Unfortunately, he later admitted that his French excursion would force a delay:

“PEACE ‘FLY’ GOD droppin I promise u I’m just fuckin Paris up and I haven’t had time to mix and master in the states yet but I’m a drop this song in the next few days to hold y’all over.”

Yesterday (July 3), the Buffalo artist returned to Instagram with some good news for his fans — PEACE “FLY” GOD will arrive a lot sooner than we hope. He also confirmed that the new body of work would act as an appetizer to hold fans over until the release of his next official album:

“I’m back in the states and the homies pulled right up on me, now the tape is complete!!!!! Idgaf about the mix or the master I wanna keep that shit grimey af, so I’m dropping this Fri fuck it … this not the Album this a ART piece before MICHELLE RECORDS … and ain’t shit fuckin wit it… made in 48hrs…”

Last year, Westside Gunn blessed the masses with Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely Adolf, which came with 13 songs and a wealth of assists from the likes of Stove God Cooks, Mach-Hommy, Jadakiss, Boldy James, Lil Wayne, and (of course) his Griselda mates Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher. A month later, he would return with Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B, complete with 20 additional songs for everyone to enjoy. Since then, he has provided his special brand of bars for songs like Kanye West’s “Keep My Spirit Alive pt 2” and Russ’ “Salute.” Check out Westside Gunn‘s latest message below.