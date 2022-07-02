Charges have been filed against a white man seen on video harassing and pushing a Black boy off of a bike in Connecticut. Jameson Chapman, 48, approached Daniel Duncan, 11, on a rainy day in the town of Deep River.

Duncan’s friend filmed the video Monday (June 27). As the week progressed it blew up on social media as more people shared it.

In the clips posted online Chapman is heard questioning the boy about where he grew up. He also demands the boy leave the town. “Get the f–k outta here,” demanded Chapman. He continued berating the boy asking, “Where did you grow up? Did you grow up in Connecticut? No? So get the f–k out of my town.”

Part 1) Ok so folks are still kind a slow this is a 🐸FROG🐸 meet 48 year old#jamesonchapman lives in Derp River, CT charged after assaulting attacking 11 year old boy. pic.twitter.com/eL3lbOAP0F — 🇺🇸 Dexter Porter 🇺🇸 Hooah! (@DexterJBPorter) June 30, 2022

Part 2) Here is the part this 🐸frog🐸 knocks the kid off his bike. #jamesonchapman pic.twitter.com/0xyR1hWF2c — 🇺🇸 Dexter Porter 🇺🇸 Hooah! (@DexterJBPorter) June 30, 2022

In the background the boy’s friend can be heard yelling back at Chapman, “This ain’t your f–ing town!” A second clip then showed Chapman shove the boy off his bike, knocking him into the street. He yelled, “Get the f–k off your bike” as he walked away with a companion.

Chapman was arrested that day. According to CT Insider, Chapman told police Duncan “deserved” to be pushed to the ground. He is charged with risk of injury to a child, second-degree breach of peace, and third-degree assault. His $10,000 bond was paid before the week’s end. and he is due to appear before a judge for a hearing on July 22.

The boy’s mother, Desiree Dominique, spoke with local news station WFSB. She said her son is traumatized by the racially-motivated attack. “Daniel is afraid to leave the house,” she said. “He’s terrified to leave the house.”

State Representative Christine Palm released a statement calling the attack “unconscionable.” She continued, “Two things are clear: First, no adult, however upset or provoked they might be, should strike or push a child. Second: If the child is a resident of Deep River, he certainly “belongs” here — and people of every color should be welcomed.”