Police have arrested the ex-boyfriend of the woman who was fatally shot while pushing her child in a stroller in New York City. This past Wednesday (June 29), 20-year-old Azsia Johnson was fatally wounded from point blank range in a targeted killing in the Upper East Side around 8:30 p.m.

Police now believe her child’s father, Isaac Argro, 22, may have been the one to pull the trigger. According to police, Argro was arrested Friday (July 1) in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood. He is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting, CBS News reports.

“This was premeditated murder,” said Lisa Desort, Johnson’s mother, to the media following Argro’s arrest. “He intended to kill my daughter no matter what.” The young woman’s mother said the former couple had an abusive past. She revealed her daughter had filed several complaints with the police prior to being shot. “He beat my daughter up as she was six months pregnant, and she left him,” said Desort. “Ever since then, he’s been threatening her and me with death.”

Mayor Eric Adams released a statement on the shooting and subsequent arrest. “Azsia Johnson’s family is hurting, they deserve justice, and we will deliver it,” he started. “I am relieved to report to New Yorkers that we have captured the individual who we believe murdered this young woman as she walked with her baby. I’d like to applaud NYPD for their valiant efforts to track down this alleged killer. All New Yorkers stand with the Johnson family in this difficult time.”

The brazen shooting took place in the residential area of Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street. Police say the former couple’s child was unharmed as Argro fired a single shot into the side of Johnson’s face.

In a press conference Wednesday, police said they were looking for a man dressed in all black. Camera surveillance in the area reportedly placed Argro at the scene of the shooting. The tragedy marks an uptick in a string of violent crimes in the city.