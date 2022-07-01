As can be seen from veterans like Pusha T and Pharrell and newer artists like Young Crazy and 804 Nano, Virginia continues to maintain its position as one of the most important states within the realm of hip hop. Recently, rising star JABB decided to add to the Old Dominion‘s history by unveiling a new single titled “PRESSURE.” The booming track sees production from Blondo Beats and shows how much the VA talent is focused on money and success, both for himself and his loved ones:

“I knew one day we would run this money up together, it was written, yea, keep all of that fake shit from around me, baby, I ain’t tryna feel it, yea, I need my distance, yea, keep all the work ’round the way, keep all the hate from around, I need more paper around me, I need some bitches around me, I need real niggas around me, Da Oceans, we just like the Navy, know it’s some pistols around me…”

It’s been a couple of years since JABB liberated his last full-length effort Sensei, which contained ten songs and additional appearances from Eyezz T2, VonnyFrmDaAtm, and 4Lo Drilla. 2020 also spawned the release of the well-received EP Square Bizness, complete with the standout cut “Fvck Dat.”

Hailing from the DMV area city of Alexandria, JABB has been creating high-quality music for the better part of a decade, contributing a large part to the Northern Virginia movement alongside fellow frontrunners like Black Cobain, Bucky Malone, and Young Moe. Earlier hits include classic drops like “Conscience,” “We Got It,” “Like,” “Nothing New,” “4L Oceans,” and “Sour Patch.” Hopefully, the arrival of “PRESSURE” means that a new body of work lies somewhere over the proverbial horizon. In the meantime, you can press play on JABB‘s new single below.