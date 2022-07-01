It’s been four years since Cardi B dropped her debut album Invasion of Privacy, a 13-song effort with additional assists from Migos, Chance The Rapper, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Kehlani, 21 Savage, YG, and SZA. The project solidified Cardi as a hip hop frontrunner, landing her at the top of the Billboard 200 and earning a triple Platinum certification. Since then, the Bronx star has been keeping her momentum steady with loose singles like “Money,” “Please Me” with Bruno Mars, “Press,” “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, and “Up,” earning a wealth of high chart positions and plaques along the way. She’s also expanded her portfolio as a contributing artist, stealing the spotlight on songs like Rita Ora’s “Girls,” Jennifer Lopez’s “Dinero,” City Girls’ “Twerk,” Meek Mill’s “On Me,” DJ Khaled’s “BIG PAPER,” Migos’ “Type Shit,” Lizzo’s “Rumors,” and Kay Flock’s “Shake It.”

Today (June 30), Cardi B returns with a new single titled “Hot Shit,” which features Chicago heavyweights Kanye West and Lil Durk. Produced by Tay Keith and BanBwoi, the track is full of boastful bars from all parties, making “Hot Shit” the perfect track for a debaucherous summer night:

“I don’t know what’s longer, man, my blocklist or my checklist, I don’t know what’s colder, man, my heart or my necklace, pretty when I wake up, I’m a bad bitch at breakfast…”

Earlier this month, Cardi took to social media to share a video that celebrated her music career achievements thus far. She also sent a message to all who have been waiting patiently for her sophomore LP:

“Just a little reminder feeling like 2020 when I had to come out and STEP to remind them …..P.S-IM GONNA STOMP THIS TIME AROUND.”

With that, you can turn up with Cardi B, Kanye West, and Lil Durk below.