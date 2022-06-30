Last month, Doja Cat unfortunately had to pull out of her spot on The Weeknd’s forthcoming “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” to focus on recovering after her tonsil surgery. Today (June 30), the new opening acts that will take her place have officially been announced. Fans will now be able to enjoy performances by Snoh Aalegra, Kaytranada, and DJ/producer Mike Dean along specific stops on the 19-date journey.

The Weeknd’s global stadium tour launches next Friday (July 8) in his hometown of Toronto, CA. In additional news, the Weeknd revealed his tour will be “crypto-powered” thanks to Binance, who will work alongside the Toronto-based HXOUSE community incubator to create an NFT collection for the tour. Concert-goers will receive virtual ticket stubs that they can use to redeem the NFTs.

Be sure to check out the full list of tour dates below with updated specifications regarding the new opening acts. (Kaytranada and Mike Dean dates are marked with a * while Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean dates are marked with a ^).

July 8 – Toronto, ON (Rogers Centre*)

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA (Lincoln Financial Field*)

July 16 – New York, NY (MetLife Stadium*)

July 21 – Boston, MA (Gillette Stadium*)

July 24 – Chicago, IL (Soldier Field*)

July 27 – Detroit, MI (Ford Field*)

July 30 – Washington, DC (FedEx Field*)

Aug 4 – Tampa, FL (Raymond James Stadium*)

Aug 6 – Miami, FL (Hard Rock Stadium*)

Aug 11 – Atlanta, GA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium^)

Aug 14 – Arlington, TX (AT&T Stadium^)

Aug 18 – Denver, CO (Empower Field at Mile High*)

Aug 20 – Las Vegas, NV (Allegiant Stadium*)

Aug 23 – Vancouver, BC (BC Place*)

Aug 25 – Seattle, WA (Lumen Field^)

Aug 27 – San Francisco, CA (Levi’s Stadium^)

Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ (State Farm Stadium*)

Sep 2 – Los Angeles, CA (SoFi Stadium*)

Sep 3 – Los Angeles, CA (SoFi Stadium*)