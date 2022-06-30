Today (June 30), the Supreme Court ruled in favor of allowing President Joe Biden to end the “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy put in place under the Trump administration. The policy forces some seeking asylum after entering the country illegally, mainly from Central and South America, to return to Mexico as they wait for a hearing. Biden has reportedly worked to reverse the policy since the beginning of his administration.

Today’s Supreme Court ruling was 5-4. Immigration laws will now allow the federal government to end the program, often referred to as Migrant Protection Protocols. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority saying, “Congress conferred contiguous-territory return authority in expressly discretionary terms.” Sources say multiple red states have attempted to halt the termination of Migrant Protection Protocols. Some have even gone as far as to file lawsuits. The red states were reportedly led by Texas.

Former President Trump started the policy in 2019. Because of this, many social rights leaders have called the move inhumane. They noted that asylum seekers would be in danger in their home countries as they waited to become American citizens. The former president was the first to implement such a policy. In April, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said, “Every presidential administration has understood this to just be a purely discretionary authority. That goes for the prior administration.”

The Supreme Court has recently made several headline-making announcements. Last week, the court faced severe backlash after ruling in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. The decision immediately halted scheduled abortions across the country and sparked nationwide debates. Today, the court will make history as it names Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson the first Black woman to serve on the high court. After being confirmed in April, she said, “It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States, but we’ve made it!”