Xzibit is on a mission to get the funds that he says are owed to him following the success of MTV’s “Pimp My Ride.” The rapper claims that he will take legal action if the company behind the iconic show does not pay up.

After resolving another legal matter that was focused on his investment in a cannabis brand, the 47-year-old entertainer took to social media and demanded that ViacomCBS pay him what he believes he is rightfully owed. “Pimp My Ride” premiered in 2004 and ran for six seasons before airing its final episode in 2007.

“While I’m at it, hey @viacom_intl why is it you’ve made millions off the show #PimpMyRide I carried on my back and found ways to cut me out?” he said in an Instagram caption. “Like saying I would get percentages of all merch sold let alone streaming(which wasn’t even in the contract) and putting in the fine print ‘with my name and likeness’ then proceed to take my ‘name and likeness’ off of ALL the merchandise including dvd sales after season 1? To top that you guys went back and EDITED all of my music out of ALL entire seasons in order to avoid paying me for my publishing.”

Although Xzibit was the face of the series, which took cars that were in poor condition and completely restored and customized them for eager fans, he claims he never reaped the benefits.

“Let’s talk about worldwide syndication!!!! Wow. Hey, guys, my number is still the same. Hit me up,” he continued. “Or…… Can anybody hit me with a law firm who isn’t afraid of Viacom to get me right? Robert M. Bakish, President of Paramount Global. … #IveBeenQuietLongEnough #InNeedOfAnswers.”

According to Xzibit, “it’s never too late to do the right thing.” At this time Viacom has not responded to the claims.