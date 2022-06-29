Just before she graced the stage at this year’s BET Awards, Muni Long took to social media to announce her forthcoming body of work Public Displays of Affection Too. The project will serve as the sequel to last November’s Public Displays of Affection, which spawned the smash hit “Hrs and Hrs.” Presumably, Public Displays of Affection Too will contain previously released cuts like “Another,” “Pain,” and “Baby Boo,” the last of which made landfall earlier this month and sees her and collaborator Saweetie putting their heart on their sleeves for a special someone:

“I know you might think it’s too fast, but if we try, I think we can make this last, don’t tell me no, don’t say it’s impossible, what we have is magical, don’t you know you got me goin’?”

Initially going by her real name Priscilla Renea, Muni Long released her debut LP Jukebox in 2009. For the next several years following that release, Muni would go on to write many of your favorite songs for other artists, including Chris Brown’s “Don’t Wake Me Up,” Pitbull’s “Timber,” B.o.B’s “John Doe,” Fantasia’s “When I Met You,” and Mariah Carey’s “A No No.” 2018 would see her return as a solo artist with her sophomore drop Coloured.

In a recent interview with REVOLT, Muni Long spoke on when she decided to quit writing for others to focus on her own music:

“It was August 2019 when I was like, ‘I’m not doing this no more.’ I think the last session that I did was Ariana Grande, which those two songs — or two of the songs that we worked on — ended up being on [her album] Positions. After that I was like, ‘Nope, I’m good.’ I focused on me for a while.”

Check out Muni Long‘s announcement for Public Displays of Affection Too below. The project arrives this Friday (July 1).