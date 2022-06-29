This week, Cochise has officially unveiled his latest body of work, THE INSPECTION. The new project spans 13 tracks and includes guest appearances from Chief Keef, Young Nudy, Same Wise, BlazeYL, and Mally. Cochise produced or co-produced most of the songs on the album and credits his frequent collaborator Chivalry as the main co-star behind the boards. THE INSPECTION was preceded by well-received singles like “Do It Again” and “Turn It Up,” the latter of which sees the Florida emcee providing the perfect backtrack for a smooth night out:

Turn it up, uh, turn it up, uh, turn it up, uh, turn it up, sad man/ I’m feelin’ like Batman (Uh-huh)/ She know I’m a bad man (Uh-huh) give money the lap dance (Huh) huh (Yeah), yeah, two digits (Uh)/ I got two girls (Uh), and they too different (Two-two-two), two, two ups

R.I.P. my n***a, too up (Yup) shawty, she know I got two ups (Ha)/ Baby, I don’t give like two f— (Roof) I got my .8 (Ha, yeah, okay)/ Bet these n***as gon’ hate, bet I’m duckin’ like Nate/ Told that n***a to put the work in the attic

“I was listening to a lot of music, well-constructed albums, albums that have a meaning to them and realized that I wanted to take my music to a serious level,” says Cochise about the making of THE INSPECTION. “Rather than making music anyone can listen to or filler music, I wanted to make real music, something people would recognize and consume.”

Cochise’s last body of work before THE INSPECTION was 2021’s Benbow Crescent. He also recently grabbed the spotlight as he landed on this year’s “XXL Freshmen” list alongside Nardo Wick, Doechii, SoFaygo, Babyface Ray, Saucy Santana, and others.

Be sure to press play on Cochise’s brand new THE INSPECTION album down below.