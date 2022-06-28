It’s been four years since Bali Baby released the full-length body of work Resurrection. Since then, she’s teamed up with RockStar Marqo for the 2020 EP Sosa & Tony Reloaded and liberated Lost Files Vol 1 a year later. It was also during this time period that the Atlanta talent entered into her new chapter as a mother.

Last week, Bali Baby marked her official return to wax with the new album BALIPRINT, which was preceded by the well-received drops “Fuck It Up,” “Purple,” “Cocky,” and “STFU.” The project also comes with a couple of contributions from $AFRA and The Playgirls.

Via press release, she explained the meaning behind the title, which is presumably inspired by a certain JAY-Z classic from the turn of the century:

“So many of these rappers (MALE & FEMALE) came out literally taking the Bali blueprint, from style to flow and even down to the drip! So I had to drop a mixtape to show the kiddies how it’s done!”

Today, fans can also check out a new video from BALIPRINT for “Momma’s Boy.” Produced by BeatsBySteven, Layz, and elebeatz, “Momma’s Boy” sees Bali Baby flexing her success while taking aim at her detractors:

“You is a bitch and you got it from yo’ momma, whippin’ up the pans so they call me Betty Crocker, that ain’t your flow, yea these bitches is imposters, she said what? I promise it’s gon’ cost ya, you is a bitch and you got it from yo’ momma, walk up in the party and I’m startin’ all the drama, I’m adding zeros to my shit, I’m talkin’ commas, I spent a bag up on my teeth, I’m talkin’ choppas...”

The accompanying clip for “Momma’s Boy” matches the song’s vibe, showing just how much Bali Baby and her crew are still on top of the world. You can check that out, along with BALIPRINT, below.