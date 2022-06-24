The BET Awards are happening this Sunday (June 26) and the show is guaranteed to be a hit. Today (June 24), the network announced that REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs will be hitting the stage for an all-star tribute. The legendary performance featuring Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox and The Maverick City Choir will be one you don’t want to miss.

As Diddy is set to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony, the star-studded performance will showcase his musical legacy as a producer and artist. Get ready to hear some of the biggest hits created by the multi-talented mogul during his decades-long career. And be on the lookout for possible new bops like “Gotta Move On.”

Last week, BET CEO Scott Mills said, “Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us.” The CEO added, “Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

The distinguished award is reserved for industry giants who have significantly impacted culture through their extensive careers. Recipients are also noteworthy transformative leaders who consistently inspire generations as they set a true standard of excellence. New Edition, Prince, Whitney Houston, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson and Lionel Richie are among the culturally relevant icons who have received a BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

Award-winning actress, director, producer and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will host “culture’s biggest night” live at 8 p.m. ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this Sunday.

For the latest “BET Awards” 2022 news and updates, including details on audience selection and eligibility, check out BET.com/bet-awards.