It’s been three years since Zacari released his debut EP Run Wild Run Free, which contained seven songs and a single feature from Lil Yachty. Since then, he’s released both the four-song effort Sol and loose cuts like “This Woman’s Work” with Che Ecru, “Edamame,” and “Rainy Day” with Isaiah Rashad and Buddy. He’s also provided both credited and uncredited assists on tracks like ScHoolboy Q’s “Gang Gang,” SiR’s “Mood,” REASON’s “Left Hand,” DJ Scheme’s “Homesick,” Vic Mensa’s “FR33DOM,” BEAM’s “Hurt People,” and Blxst’s “Sometimes.”

Earlier this week, Zacari reconnected with Rashad for “Bliss,” which he co-produced alongside D. Sanders. The track begins with a sample of Three 6 Mafia’s “No I’m Not Dat Nigga” before the TDE collaborators can be heard rapping and singing about wealth, women, and much more:

“Thinkin’ ’bout money, thinkin’ ’bout hoes, I feel like I’m lucky, I feel like a star, feel like I’m right when I know I’m wrong, feel like the moon, just might be the sun, total eclipse of the heart, I’m in this bitch to the start, I hit the swish in the start-up, white diamond, tryna spark some, if it’s a problem, I pull down the balaclava, powers inside of me, unlockin’ all of ’em, if it’s a problem, I’m talkin’ to God, howl at the moon, I’m a Top Dawg…”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Rashad was awarded a key to the city from his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee this past weekend. Taking place during this year’s Bonnaroo Festival in nearby Manchester, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly also declared June 17 to be Isaiah Rashad Day:

“You’ve made Chattanooga proud … You are an inspiration to this crowd, to the world, to this city, and so I wanted to present you with a key to the city of Chattanooga.”

Press play on Zacari and Rashad‘s “Bliss” below. Hopefully, Zacari‘s long-awaited Stereo Miracle project is still in the works.