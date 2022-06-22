Back in 2020, Curren$y revealed his first Spring Clean project and earlier this month, he circled back to finally reveal the second installment of the series. Spring Clean 2 contains collaborations alongside Pi’erre Bourne, Young Dro, Fendi P, and GT throughout 18 dope cuts and Spitta has already shared accompanying videos for cuts like “Me & Bruh” and “One Track Mind.”

This week, the West Coast staple artist returns to share his latest music video. The freshly released clip is directed by Polo Vision and includes all the makings of a signature Curren$y video: a showstopping car, a nighttime setting, and a calm vibe. On the track, CurrenSy speaks some truths about only being on the same page with ambitious people:

See sometimes they don’t get it, ’till it’s too late for n***as/ Then they mad you did it, but they should be mad ’cause they lack vision/ When you can’t tone with the plan, the mission, everybody ain’t gon’ understand/ Them n***as ain’t gon’ be the man, simple as that, what’s your net worth right now? Aight homie, let’s double that before the summer come back around/ We got surplus racks, extra stacks

Curren$y’s last project was Februrary’s Continuance, a joint effort with The Alchemist that boasted 13 songs and assists from Babyface Ray, Larry June, Styles P, Havoc, Wiz Khalifa, and Boldy James. In addition to his own releases, Curren$y has also provided recent assists on plenty of tracks like Cousin Stizz’s “Star Power,” Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Girl Talk, and Smoke DZA’s “Everyday,” A$AP Ant’s “3AM In New Orleans,” Guapdad 4000’s “Pose,” and many more.

Be sure to press play on Curren$y’s brand new music video for “Too Late” from Spring Clean 2 down below.