A Tennessee man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a female employee last month. According to Fox 13, Elias Escobar was the woman’s supervisor at a cleaning company.

Upon arriving to work on May 27 at approximately 6:00 a.m., the young woman was told to get into Escobar’s truck. He informed other employees that he was transporting her to another business for work, but instead took her to his home.

During the drive, Escobar reportedly hugged the woman and urged her to get closer, but she refused. He then informed her that he would take her to his home for a massage. Once they arrived to his home, Escobar gaver her instructions to go inside, per an affidavit. After the woman took a seat inside of his home, he rubbed her back and neck before allegedly reaching under her shirt to give her shoulders a massage.

When she attempted to flee, Escobar told the woman that she was in a dangerous neighborhood. The woman still managed to get away and ultimately walked to a Kroger where she was picked up by a friend.

This news follows a previous incident reported by REVOLT where a Colorado Springs man was named as a suspect in the murder of a teen in a Walgreens store. The pair worked together at the store, and the 17-year-old victim had previously reported the coworker for unwanted advances. She also allegedly requested a shift change shortly before her death. The teen was found dead in a breakroom by a store manager on June 11.

Nearly a month following the reported kidnapping in Memphis, Tennessee, the woman was able to identify Escobar in a police lineup of six men. He has since been charged with kidnapping and assault and is due in court for the incident on June 21.