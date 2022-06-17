A Massachusetts middle school just lost its Catholic affiliation after supporting the Black and LGBTQ+ communities. WFXT reports that the institution has been hanging both Black Lives Matter Matter (BLM) and Pride flags since 2021.

Once the flags were called to the attention of Catholic Bishop of Worcester, the school was ordered to remove them or give up its status as a Catholic school. According to the school’s president, they were flown “to express support for making our communities more just and inclusive.”

Furthermore, Thomas McKenney said that it was a gesture by the school to “simply state that all are welcome at Nativity.”

Now, following months of debate, the school was banned from identifying as a Catholic institution. The school is also barred from participating in any fundraising by any institutions affiliated with the Diocese of Worcester.

“These symbols (flags) embody specific agendas or ideologies (that) contradict Catholic social and moral teaching. It is my contention that the ‘Gay Pride’ flag represents support of gay marriage and actively living a LGBTQ+ lifestyle,” said Bishop Robert McManus in a statement. “It is my sacred duty and inherent responsibility to determine when a school claiming to be ‘Catholic’ is acting in such a way that is contrary to the teachings of the Catholic Church.”

The Nativity School doubled down on its sentiment not to take down the flags, which McManus said left him with no other choice but to make the decision to take away its rights from identifying as a Catholic institution. It is an all-boys school which does not receive funding from the Diocese. Its student body is made up of predominantly people of color.

“Despite my insistence that the school administration remove these flags because of the confusion and the proper theological scandal that they do and can promote, they refuse to do so,” McManus continued. “This leaves me no other option but to take canonical action.”

Per reports, The Nativity School has plans to appeal the decision.