According to a report from Sunday (June 12), English actor Idris Elba is back in the running to star as James Bond in the latest installment from the franchise.

A 2018 article from The Hollywood Reporter claimed that 63 percent of Americans would have loved to see the 49-year-old London-born actor take on the suave spy role. However, him being the first Black man to possibly do so received mixed reactions from critics as well as the actor.

“You just get disheartened when you get people from a generational point of view going, ‘It can’t be.’ And it really turns out to be the color of my skin,” Elba said during a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair.

He continued, “And then if I get it and it didn’t work, or it did work, would it be because of the color of my skin? That’s a difficult position to put myself into when I don’t need to.”

Today (June 14), Maxim reported that Bond movie execs apparently realized that Elba starring in the film could be a power move.

“Idris has long been in talks to play a role in the next era of James Bond’s story and last year was being considered for a role as an antagonist,” an insider revealed.

“However, talks surrounding him playing the lead have started again as producers realized how popular he would be after carrying out secret market research. He ranked highly among the diverse group of movie buffs invited to participate in it. They didn’t want to see him as a nemesis — they want him as the hero,” the source continued.

In 2019, Elba became the first male star to appear on the cover of Maxim. During that interview he discussed the role saying, “Bond is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and for that reason, whoever ends up playing it, lives it.” He added, “You’re that character, and known as that character for many, many years.”

That same year, the A-list star told Deadline, “If someone said to me, ‘Do you want to play James Bond?’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah! That’s fascinating to me.’ But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna be the Black James Bond.’”

For now, it seems like we will just have to wait and see who the next Bond will be.