As Popeyes prepare to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Sunday (June 12), the fast-food chain is selling two pieces of its famous bone-in-chicken for only 59 cents. The discounted price is the same amount customers originally paid when Popeyes first opened in 1972, the restaurant announced.

The two-piece chicken deal will last for a week starting Sunday (June 12) through Sunday (June 19). Customers must make a minimum purchase of $5 through a mobile order on the Popeyes app or on the restaurant’s website.

Popeyes, originally called “Chicken on the Run,” was founded on June 12, 1972, in New Orleans, Louisiana, by Alvin C. Copeland Sr., serving traditional Southern-fried chicken, according to the Popeyes website. Its first franchise restaurant opened in 1976 and today, there are over 2,800 locations across the United States.

There are also hundreds of international Popeyes locations in over 25 countries, including hundreds of new restaurants announced this year in South Korea.

One more week until we're fifty, flirty and thriving, fam — Popeyes (@Popeyes) June 6, 2022

Back in my ripe young age of zero years old, chicken only cost 59 cents #tbt — Popeyes (@Popeyes) June 9, 2022

In 2019, Popeyes sparked the Chicken Sandwich Wars when it released its popular chicken sandwich that sold out all over the country. It prompted Chick-fil-A and over 20 other American fast food brands to add fried chicken sandwiches to their menu and coming up with their own version during the next two years.

Popeyes’ Twitter account sent a “Y’all good?” tweet in response to Chick-fil-A’s post about its original chicken sandwich that said, “Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original.” To add to the Chicken Sandwich Wars, Wendy’s also tweeted a photo tweeted a photo of its own chicken sandwich, “Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich,” the tweet said.

Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T — Wendy’s (@Wendys) August 19, 2019 In May, Popeyes dropped another limited-edition treat for their chicken sandwich-obsessed fans. Elevating their signature hand-battered chicken and brioche bun, the buffalo ranch chicken sandwich included a mix of creamy buttermilk ranch and a zesty buffalo sauce.

The fast-food chain is assuring fans that the company’s 50th anniversary will be celebrated all month long. They plan to announce more deals and discounts.