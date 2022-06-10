By Regina Cho
  /  06.10.2022

In a previous interview with the Guardian’s Saturday magazine, actor Paapa Essiedu described how a teacher used a racial slur towards him during a class at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama when he was student there. The improv scene was with actress Michaela Coel and the scene revolved around a prison officer searching for drugs.

“Suddenly she shouted: ‘Hey you, N-word, what have you got behind you?’” he said, choosing not to repeat the word. Essiedu was told by the same teacher that he did not enunciate clearly and that he spoke as if his mouth was “full of chocolate cake.”

Essiedu recalled that the occurrence was so shocking, he initially didn’t know how to respond. “That was a real ‘time stops’ moment,” he said in the interview. “It was like, surely this can’t be happening. We were so shocked we just stayed in the improvisation, so we were like: ‘No we haven’t got anything behind us.’ We were shellshocked by what had happened and shocked that it had come out of the mouth of a teacher.”

Today (June 10), the Guildhall School of Music and Drama issued an apology to both Coel and Essiedu as well as other students who might have had a similar experience. “Guildhall School apologizes unreservedly for the racism experienced by Paapa Essiedu, Michaela Coel and other alumni whilst they were studying at the School,” a spokesperson told Variety. “The experiences [Essiedu] shares were appalling and unacceptable. We have since undertaken a sustained program of action to address and dismantle long-standing systemic racism within the Acting Program, including commissioning an external report into historic racism and a comprehensive and ongoing process of staff training and reflection.

“We have also undertaken a significant redevelopment of our acting curriculum, including a departmental staff restructure, so that our teaching and learning culture prioritizes inclusivity, representation and wellbeing,” the statement continues. “We understand that this work is long-term and will require sustained commitment to build a culture that is inclusive and equitable for everyone.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Social Justice

Trending
Interest

Meet Nedra Ward, the passionate Chicago native creating change through dance and fitness

For Nedra Ward — dancer, community leader, and teacher — dancing is not only her ...
By Jess Sims
  /  06.06.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More