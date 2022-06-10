By Regina Cho
  /  06.10.2022

Within the last few months, Rubi Rose liberated new singles for the masses including “I Like” and “Single.” Today (June 10), she makes her swift return with yet another strong offering titled “Wifey,” which sees Rubi drop some lyrics about owning her own narrative over a sample of N*E*R*D’s iconic track, “Lapdance”:

My shit Cartier with baguettes, that’s a bet (Bet) bought the new crib for the tax, not to flex (Flex)/ I don’t need his money but I’ll take it to invest (Yeah) Want a bad bitch? Gotta say it with your chest (Ha, ha, ha) talk to me nicely/

I just spent a quarter-million dollars on a ice piece (Ice) I just turned a eight figure nigga to a hypebeast (Tough)/ ‘Rubi a ho,’ that’s cap, bitch, I’m wifey, second thought, bitch, I might be/ Turn a n***a life to a movie like I’m Spike Lee

It’s been a couple of years since Rubi Rose released her official debut project For The Streets, an eight-track EP that saw additional features from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Future, and Cardi B. Since then, she’s continued to build on her momentum with well-received singles like “TWORK,” “Poke,” and “Loyal Dick.” The Kentucky talent also contributed to high-profile cuts like Rich The Kid’s “Nasty,” Trap Manny’s “Mine,” Young M.A’s “Don Diva,” Rob $tone’s “I Love It,” Asian Doll’s “Nunnadet Shit (Remix),” Dixie’s “Psycho,” and Saucy Santana’s “Rock With It (Remix).”

Last year, Rose joined the the likes of Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, 42 Dugg, Morray, Blxst, DDG, and Toosii as part of the latest XXL Freshman class, further raising her profile and positioning her as one of the artists to keep a look out for.

Be sure to press play on Rubi Rose’s brand new music video for “Wifey” down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Rubi Rose

Trending
Interest

Meet Nedra Ward, the passionate Chicago native creating change through dance and fitness

For Nedra Ward — dancer, community leader, and teacher — dancing is not only her ...
By Jess Sims
  /  06.06.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More