Within the last few months, Rubi Rose liberated new singles for the masses including “I Like” and “Single.” Today (June 10), she makes her swift return with yet another strong offering titled “Wifey,” which sees Rubi drop some lyrics about owning her own narrative over a sample of N*E*R*D’s iconic track, “Lapdance”:

My shit Cartier with baguettes, that’s a bet (Bet) bought the new crib for the tax, not to flex (Flex)/ I don’t need his money but I’ll take it to invest (Yeah) Want a bad bitch? Gotta say it with your chest (Ha, ha, ha) talk to me nicely/

I just spent a quarter-million dollars on a ice piece (Ice) I just turned a eight figure nigga to a hypebeast (Tough)/ ‘Rubi a ho,’ that’s cap, bitch, I’m wifey, second thought, bitch, I might be/ Turn a n***a life to a movie like I’m Spike Lee

It’s been a couple of years since Rubi Rose released her official debut project For The Streets, an eight-track EP that saw additional features from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Future, and Cardi B. Since then, she’s continued to build on her momentum with well-received singles like “TWORK,” “Poke,” and “Loyal Dick.” The Kentucky talent also contributed to high-profile cuts like Rich The Kid’s “Nasty,” Trap Manny’s “Mine,” Young M.A’s “Don Diva,” Rob $tone’s “I Love It,” Asian Doll’s “Nunnadet Shit (Remix),” Dixie’s “Psycho,” and Saucy Santana’s “Rock With It (Remix).”

Last year, Rose joined the the likes of Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, 42 Dugg, Morray, Blxst, DDG, and Toosii as part of the latest XXL Freshman class, further raising her profile and positioning her as one of the artists to keep a look out for.

Be sure to press play on Rubi Rose’s brand new music video for “Wifey” down below.