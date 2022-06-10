It’s only been a half a year since Nardo Wick liberated his debut LP Who Is Nardo Wick?, which came 18 tracks and high-profile appearances from Future, Lil Baby, Hit-Boy, G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Lakeyah, and BIG30. Since the release of the top 20 success, the Jacksonville rapper seemed to take a break to bask in his achievements — he did appear on Latto’s 777 standout “Stepper” some months later.

Back in April, Nardo confirmed that an official sequel to Who Is Nardo Wick? is on the way. He also prepped his fans with a new single titled “KRAZY KRAZY,” a hard-hitting continuation of the street-oriented sound that Nardo has become well-known for since the runaway hit “Who Want Smoke?” Today (June 10), he adds to that with “Riot,” another banger that sees production from Indyah, LMC, JM, MacShooter49, and Trademark. As expected, the track sees Nardo at his most aggressive:

“Them wicked niggas in the cut, they just waitin’ on the go, yeah, I know that nigga dead, I’m just waitin’ on a post, young nigga, stayed down, I was waitin’ on the flow, I ain’t get why they was laughin’, I was waitin’ on the joke, I was waitin’, tryna catch ’em, I was ready, trying to score, can’t put my jacket on his head, it’s six thousand for my coat, got plenty Ps, don’t need no dope, got right ’round, don’t need no hope, I’m gon’ get close, don’t need no scope…”

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Nardo Wick made it clear that he knew he would win big in the music industry:

“Just believing, and knowing. I just know that [my songs] had to catch fire … I know [when] you hear it, you gon’ like it.”

Press play on Nardo Wick‘s “Riot” below.