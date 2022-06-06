Over the weekend, Arin Ray shared his brand new Hello Poison album, a 15-track body of work that boasts a plethora of assists from R&B’s finest contributors like Ari Lennox, VanJess, Blxst, Ty Dolla $ign, Rose Gold, Terrace Martin, and more. Preceding the release, Ray warmed fans up with a few singles. The first one was April’s “The Mood featuring D Smoke and then “Gold” closely followed up. The latter track arrived with a stunning visual co-directed by Arin Ray himself that sees him comparing his lover to a rare element:

Shut the door to the spaceship, operation get back to the basics God damn/ She don’t know what she means to me ,God damn, she don’t what it seems to be/ Yeah, this done got a little crazy Life is looking like a classic Issa Rae scene God damn/ I don’t know what this means for me but I can say what it seems to be

Oh yeah, has it returned at last my light my fire, lets enjoy ourselves, inspired/ Gave me something I had to earn Gotta save that, save that/ Gold, Gold, Gold, Gold, Gold, ah, gotta save that, save that/ Gold, Gold, Gold, Gold, Gold, gotta save that

It’s been four years since Arin Ray blessed us with his well-received effort Platinum Fire, which — including its deluxe upgrade — saw 17 tracks and additional features from Ty Dolla $ign, YG, DRAM, Childish Major, SiR, Terrace Martin, and Babyface. Platinum Fire is home to his breakout hits like “We Ain’t Homies” and “Communication.” Since then, he’s released a well-received EP titled Phases II and collaborated with the likes of Juice WRLD, Nechie, Cordae, Rockie Fresh, and 21 Savage.

Be sure to press play on Arin Ray’s brand new Hello Poison album down below.