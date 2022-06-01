Kentucky Democrat Charles Booker is trying to get your attention to discuss important issues. In a new ad released today (June 1), the Black Senate candidate is shown wearing a noose tied around his neck as he condemns his opponent, Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

In the video, which is just under a minute long, a warning appears before the Democrat says, “The pain of our past persists to this day.” He continues, “In Kentucky, like many states throughout the South, lynching was a tool of terror. It was used to kill hopes for freedom.” A noose is seen hanging in front of the State Capitol. Sources say it is an image used to depict the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Riots.

Next, the noose is around the politician’s neck. “It was used to kill my ancestors,” he says. He follows up with, “My opponent? The very person who compared expanded health care to slavery.”

At a Senate hearing in 2011, the Republican said, “With regard to the idea whether or not you have a right to health care you have to realize what that implies.” He added, “I am a physician. You have a right to come to my house and conscript me. It means you believe in slavery.”

Paul is also said to be the only senator who blocked the Emitt Till anti-lynching law from being passed in 2020.

Booker recently became the first Black man from the state of Kentucky to win a Democratic nomination for a seat on the US Senate on May 17. He had previously lost in 2020 when he ran against Amy McGrath. This year, Booker is taking on Paul. A poll from earlier this year showed that Paul led by 16 points.

As the video continues, Booker’s tone grows in urgency. “The choice couldn’t be clearer. Do we move forward together, or do we let politicians like Rand Paul forever hold us back and drive us apart?” he says as the noose becomes tighter.

Take a look at the video below.