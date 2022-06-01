The elderly woman who was fatally shot at Xavier University on Tuesday (May 31) has been identified as 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood, NOLA.com reports.

Greenwood had just witnessed her grandson receive his high school diploma from Morris Jeff High School located in the city of New Orleans. She was a mother of six and a grandmother of 15, per reports.

According to Greenwood’s son-in-law, as the family was walking to their vehicle, gunfire erupted and shortly after they discovered that she had been shot. The 80-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

“Instead of celebrating, we wound up sad, crying,” said Corey Lashley Sr.

He described his mother-in-law as a “sweet, loving person” and said that she was kind to every person that she came across. Lashley also expressed that his wife, Geraldine Greenwood-Lashley, enjoyed frequenting the casino alongside her mother.

The woman who was shot to death outside of Morris Jeff High School’s graduation today has been identified as Augustine Greenwood, 80. She attended the graduation to see her grandson walk the stage. Family described her as a woman who was always happy. https://t.co/8796zaMojw — Gabriella Killett (@gekillett) June 1, 2022

“I am in so much pain right now,” Greenwood-Lashley wrote in a Facebook post. “Today I lost my mother to gun violence.”

According to New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) Chief Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly, a fight between two women broke out in the parking lot following the graduation.

“Subsequent to this fight, subjects produced weapons and were shot,” said Goodly during a press conference on Tuesday (May 31).

While New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell spoke at the graduation, she left prior to the shooting.

“Gun violence continues to plague our city, and we will remain laser-focused on leveraging local and federal partnerships to prioritize initiatives that address prevention strategies,” said Cantrell in a statement.

Greenwood’s daughter also took a moment to address the women who had allegedly been fighting prior to the shooting.

“Today, you took my world away from me and my family, and all you had to do was walk away,” she wrote. “You have ruined my son and family’s world. All you had to do was walk away.”