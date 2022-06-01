Back in April, Tanna Leone delivered his debut LP Sleepy Soldier, which also marks his first entry under Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s pgLang imprint. The project came with 16 cuts and was led by the singles “Nirvana,” “Death n’ Taxes,” and “Picasso” — the latter of which is a Gaspack and College Dropout 414-produced effort that saw the L.A.-based talent rapping about his grind to the top, the ups-and-downs that come with his success, and more:

“I guess that they don’t wanna see me up, behind the mask I see they mad, I know they stuck, yeah, but it ain’t my fault these niggas suck, yeah, woah … I guess that they don’t wanna see me grow, you knew me then, but do you know me now, though? Fuck em’ all, I gotta dip, I gotta go, I was swingin’ my braids in the trap, ‘fore a rapper ever gave me dap, if they say Santana took handouts, then we know them niggas is cap…”

Now, fans can enjoy a matching visual for “Picasso,” which comes courtesy of Medet and begins with a trippy sequence showing Leone riding around in a classic white Mercedes-Benz before delivering his melodic rhymes in a phone booth. Viewers can then find him in a Matrix-esque room full of servers, in an oddly shaped living room with two women, and more.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Tanna Leone provided the world with a mission statement of sorts when his signing to pgLang (and Def Jam) was first announced in March:

“When pgLang launched, I knew that’s where my home was. It’s an honor to join my brothers on this journey of shaping the future of media and entertainment. As an artist I want to represent disrupting the status quo, push people to focus on their growth as a human, and to be a voice for the voiceless through my artistry.”

Press play on “Picasso” — and, if you missed it, a full stream of Sleepy Soldier — below.