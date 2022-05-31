Back in March, Skippa Da Flippa released his latest body of work Forever Havin, a 13-track offering with production assists from Carter Z, Iceberg Beayz, 30 Roc, Froedoe Havin, and more. This month, the Atlanta talent decided to drop off a new visual from the project for “VVs,” an iLuvMuny-backed effort that keeps with the vivid trap themes that Skippa is well-known for:

“Real or fake, well there’s no debate, I got Wells, BOA and Chase, I kept ten racks in a day, hit the trap like I hit two-a-days, they say I’m mean, but I mean I got manners, beat the crock pot, don’t stop, Arm & Hammer, met a bitch that write scripts, she love my lips and she went to Clark Atlanta, back then we would take it, hustle lil’ homie, Crip blues what I’m chasin’…”

The accompanying clip for “VVs” keeps things simple and to the point, with shots of Skippa delivering his rhymes both solo and outside with his crew and what looks like a Hellcat in the background.

Skippa Da Flippa further explained the meaning behind the hard-hitting cut via press release:

“VVS is about authenticity. In the jewelry world, VVS grade diamonds are the highest quality and that’s how I came into the game. Always being myself and always havin.”

“VVs” follows another recent video drop for another standout from Forever Havin titled “TMMOM” (or “Too Much Money On Me”), another banger that sees Skippa at his most confident to date:

“Five bad bitches pull up from the Blue Flame, drink got me swervin’, I’ma lil’ nervous, I had to maintain, hit him wit’ the lane change, he made a sudden right, I pulled in my driveway, I had me a good night…”

Check out both “VVs” and “TMMOM” below. If you missed it, you can enjoy Forever Havin in full here.