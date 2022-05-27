Scarface has some words for Ted Cruz after he still attended a National Rifle Association conference in the wake of Tuesday’s (May 24) tragedy at Robb Elementary School.

The Houston native used Twitter to call out the Texas senator.

“Man @tedcruz has no compassion for anything or anyone, you took off at a time your constituents needed you most, you flew to Cancun during the freeze, you let a man insult your wife, your father, hell he insulted you, and now you’re a trumpet you dare to show up at NRA convention,” wrote the “Mind Playing Tricks On Me” lyricist.

The rapper, whose daughter is in the 4th grade, also shared that despite being an assault rifle owner himself, he is willing to give up his weapon in order to prevent mass shootings in the future.

“Imagine the terror those little 4th graders faced, the pain tha families are dealing with right now,” Scarface continued. “This is a bad time to attend an NRA convention, btw I have a 4th grader, and I also have an assault rifle. I’d be willing to part with my weapon, but NOT my 4th grader.”

Following the mass shooting other key Republicans, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, canceled in-person appearances at the National Rifle Association-Institution for Legislative Action’s annual leadership forum.

Abbott, however, still opted to address the conference, which was held today (May 27), in a pre-recorded video.

Earlier this week, Cruz faced scrutiny after he claimed that the Democrats politicized the deaths of 19 children and two teachers in Tuesday’s shooting.

This is not the first time that Scarface has called out Cruz for his actions. In 2021, he pointed out that the senator’s involvement with playing into election fraud theories may have led up to the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.