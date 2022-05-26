Just last week, Griff Tyler officially unveiled his latest body of work Played To The Left: A Love Story Continued, which serves as a follow-up to his 2020 offering Play Your Cards Right: A Westside Love Story. In the new release, Griff explores the story of when “the roles reverse and a player, gets played himself.” The intimate details are in the cover art as he appears next to the same car as the one pictured in his 2020 release, but this time solo, without a girl on his arm.

He continues to build upon his momentum this week by releasing the official music video for “High Notes,” a stand-out record from the project. The newly dropped clip sees Griff delivering his lyrics while spending a day with his love interest, but it doesn’t go as smoothly as planned:

Baby we was bigger than the Eiffel, baby we was scripture like the Bible

Prior to this, Griff Tyler surprise-dropped his While I Have Your Attn EP back in April of 2021 and to further keep our attention, he made sure he came through with some new visuals. First, he brought fans into the boxing ring with him for “Show Off,” and after that he welcomed us into his Forehead Kisses Resort and Spa for the “Forehead Kisses” video. Since then, he has peppered fans with loose cuts like “Shoot,” “No Resolution,” and “Runnin Game” in the meantime.

In terms of additional stand-out visual offerings, Griff shared his breezy music video for “Wassup” featuring G Perico, a fan-favorite off Griff Tyler’s 2020 Play Your Cards Right project. The nine-track body of work boasts tracks like “Wild West” and the “Guarded,” and includes an additional assist from Emimeezy. In terms of other visuals from the same project, he also shared the official video for “Cold Piece.”

Be sure to press play on Griff Tyler’s brand new “High Notes” music video down below.