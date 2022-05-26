This week, Luh Kel makes his return with his brand new single, “Be This Way.” The new release is paired with an accompanying music video directed by Terrius Mykel, which serves to show some of the harsh realities that were on Luh Kel’s mind. With a commotion-filled opening scene that shows him getting arrested, Luh Kel narrates the events that follow with his lyrics over some production by Swiff D and Cardiak:

I shouldn’t put the blame on you (On you, on you) yeah, baby and I know that it gets emotional/ It hurts sometime to hear the truth, oh, arguments, goin’ back and forth, we don’t really got no proof/ I’m steady racin’, a hunnid miles ’cause I’m breakin’ all your rules and I know, oh, oh, oh, oh

Fightin’ for your love is better than fightin’ for nothin’, I just need your love, I need to get feeling from somethin’/ Arguin’ all day and night, keep my mind just runnin’, dealin’ with these assumptions/ It shouldn’t have to be this way (Way, way, way) yeah, baby, it shouldn’t have to be this way (This way)/ It shouldn’t have to be this way

Luh Kel’s last full-length body of work was 2020’s L.O.V.E. (Deluxe). That project boasted 14 tracks and included a remix of his fan-favorite “Wrong” song featuring Lil TJay. Prior to that was his Mixed Emotions LP, which was released in November of 2019. In the meantime, the St. Louis star was peppering fans with loose singles and assists like “We Better Than Me Rap Battle” with Gavin Magnus, Baby Keely, and Curly Head Monty, “F Love,” “Don’t Matter” with HXLLYWOOD, “Comfortable” with Nevi and Alehn, and plenty more.

Be sure to press play on Luh Kel’s brand new music video for “Be This Way” down below.