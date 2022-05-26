By Regina Cho
  05.26.2022

Earlier this week, Caribbean singer Ir Sais kicked off his summer 2022 takeover with the announcement of his forthcoming EP, Deeper X (Part 1). Today, REVOLT premieres a special taste from the project titled “Flauta,” which sees additional appearances from Farina and Konshens. The new clip brings the track to life by taking listeners along during a beautiful night out with the trio while the song serves as the perfect soundtrack.

Proudly hailing from Bonaire, Ir Sais made sure his forthcoming five-song collection is a blend of his island’s sound of Ritmo Kombina mixed with Zouk, Kizomba, Kompa and Ka-Dance. Ir Sais recorded most of the songs in his native tongue of Papiamento with roots in Portuguese, Spanish, Dutch and African languages.

After getting his first taste of success with local Bonaire bands, Ir Sais moved to the Netherlands in 2008, launching a solo career that fused pop with the Caribbean zouk rhythm. He enjoyed his global breakthrough moment back in 2019 with his mega-hit “Dream Girl,”which has since went 8x Platinum. It also received several remixes from fellow stars like Rauw Alejandro, followed by Sean Paul and Davido. Since then, he has kept his momentum with summer-ready party anthems and infectious love ballads like “Chikita Mala” and “Claramente.”

In additional exciting news, Ir Sais will embark on a solo tour across Europe this summer. He also recently performed in the United States alongside Haitian artist/DJ/producer Michaël Brun on his “Bayo Tour” in NYC on May 21 and at Afropunk in Miami on May 22. Tomorrow (May 27), he will hit the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ as part of Mega Mezcla Pre Show.

Be sure to press play on the official “Flauta” music video by Ir Sais featuring Farina and Konshens down below.

