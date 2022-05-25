During a visit to get a boxing workout in at the gym, Los Angeles Clippers star, Norman Powell was approached by a white woman who he says harassed him and hit him with verbal assaults.

Powell took to Instagram live yesterday (May 24) to share how he had been approached by the woman at a local gym in Las Vegas. After bursting into the gym saying that she needed help after getting into a fight, the woman was told on how she could leave out of the back.

It was then that she began to blurt out racist comments to Powell and other people who had been working out at the gym even citing that they were “un-American.”

“She came here the first time and was saying she got in a fight,” said the 29-year-old guard during the live stream. “We told her to leave out the back. She left, she was gone for about 15, 20 minutes, came back, staying in the gym calling us un-American, saying we need to go back, calling us pussy, a whole bunch of shit.”

“How am I not American? I was born and raised here,” Powell says he asked the woman. She then responded by saying that her descendants were slaves who came to this country on the Mayflower.

After being warned that the police were on their way, the woman continued to cause a scene. When authorities arrived, Norman explains his frustration hearing her yell out “I can’t breathe,” as police pressed her against the squad car.

“That is crazy to me, man. That shit is not funny, man,” he expressed.

He also said that as they attempted to get her to leave, the woman tried to take her pants off to use the bathroom on the floor which prompted them to put her out of the facility.